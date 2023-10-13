News & Insights

JPMorgan profit rises on interest income boost

October 13, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase's JPM.Nprofit rose in the third quarter as higher interest rates boosted its income from loans, the bank reported on Friday.

Profit was $13.15 billion, or $4.33 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier.

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases have bolstered banks' net interest income (NII), or the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

JPMorgan's earnings also got a boost from its acquisition of First Republic Bank in May that added around $173 billion of loans to its balance sheet.

NII rose 30% to $22.9 billion, the bank said.

