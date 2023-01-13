US Markets
JPMorgan profit rises 6% on trading strength

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 13, 2023 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds IB revenue, other details

Jan 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N reported a 6% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as a better-than-expected performance from the bank's traders more than offset a hit from a slump in dealmaking.

The bank said it had reserved $1.4 billion in loan loss provisions.

JPMorgan's profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $11 billion, or $3.57 per share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share a year earlier.

The investment banking unit's poor run continued in the quarter, with revenues down 57% as corporate executives battened down the hatches to prepare for a potential recession, instead of spending on deals.

Trading revenue, however, gained from market volatility as investors repositioned bets to navigate a high interest rate environment.

While fixed income markets trading revenue was up 12%, equity trading revenue was relatively flat, the bank said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

