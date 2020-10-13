JPMorgan profit rises 4% as trading boosts quarter

Oct 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N reported a 4% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a surge in trading activity as global financial markets rebounded from a coronavirus-induced slump.

The bank's net income rose to $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $9.1 billion, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.23 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.