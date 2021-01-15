JPMorgan profit jumps on trading, investment banking strength

Adds more details from release

Jan 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as strength in trading and investment banking offset the drag of low borrowing rates on interest income at the largest U.S. bank's lending business.

Net income rose to $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% to $30.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The big U.S. lenders spent 2020 grappling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting aside billions to cover expected loan losses. Analysts are expecting a rebound in their profits in 2021.

In the fourth quarter, JPMorgan's profit was boosted by lower loss provisions, while revenue from capital markets and investment banking also propped up its numbers.

Citigroup C.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N are expected to report results later on Friday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((anirban.sen@tr.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.