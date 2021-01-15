US Markets
JPMorgan profit jumps on trading, investment banking strength

Anirban Sen Reuters
David Henry Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as strength in trading and investment banking offset the drag of low borrowing rates on interest income at the largest U.S. bank's lending business.

Net income rose to $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv.

