JPMorgan profit falls on trading slowdown

Jan 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N reported a fall in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as a weaker performance at its trading arm took the shine off a boom in investment banking.

The largest U.S. bank by assets posted a profit of $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.01 per share, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((anirban.sen@tr.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.