JPMorgan probing alleged misuse of PPP funds by employees- memo

Sept 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is probing employees who were allegedly involved in the misuse of funds intended for COVID-19 relief, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.