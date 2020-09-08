US Markets
JPMorgan probing alleged misuse of PPP funds by employees- memo

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co is probing employees who were allegedly involved in the misuse of funds intended for COVID-19 relief, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is probing employees who were allegedly involved in the misuse of funds intended for COVID-19 relief, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

