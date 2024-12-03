JPMorgan price target raised to $275 from $240 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers raised the firm’s price target on JPMorgan (JPM) to $275 from $240 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Midwest bank backdrop is “undoubtedly better” following last month’s U.S. elections, and Piper expects large bank mid-quarter updates to reflect this positive sentiment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says customer health “seems good and is fading as a concern” while the Q4 net interest margin environment is “very strong with good deposit dynamics and a steeper curve.” Piper sees “few apparent holes to poke in the group’s story.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JPM:
- Gap (GAP) Stock is Upgraded to ‘Buy’ at JPMorgan Chase
- Trump Trade: Tesla upgraded with ‘world changed,’ BofA sees investor optimism
- Charged: Tesla upgraded with ‘world changed’ after Trump election
- Tesla Market Cap Experiences Sharp November Increase after Trump’s Win
- Morning Movers: Intel climbs following retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.