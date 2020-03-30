US Markets

JPMorgan plans to raise up to $10 bln for alternative investments - source

Bharath Manjesh
Noor Zainab Hussain
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Updates sourcing, adds background

March 30 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N alternative investments unit is looking to raise up to $10 billion to boost its spending power in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The bank plans to raise $5 billion to $10 billion in the next couple of months from clients including pension funds, sovereign-wealth funds, family offices and private banks, according to the source.

The biggest U.S. bank by assets already has about $10 billion of client capital that it plans to use on opportunities created by the market disruption in the wake of the outbreak.

That amount has roughly $3 billion earmarked for credit, $3 billion for real estate and $4 billion across transportation and infrastructure.

The pandemic has sent global financial markets into a tailspin, knocking $7 trillion off the value of S&P 500 companies and raising fears of a deep global recession.

JPMorgan said on Saturday it expected real U.S. gross domestic product to fall 10% in the first quarter and plunge 25% in the second quarter.

Bloomberg first reported the possible capital raise on Monday.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

