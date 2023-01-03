JPMorgan Plans to Convert 3 Muni Mutual Funds to ETFs

JPMorgan Asset Management recently announced that it plans to convert four of its mutual funds into ETFs, pending fund board approval. This includes three municipal mutual funds. The firm plans to switch all share classes of the Limited Duration Bond, High Yield Municipal, Sustainable Municipal Income, and Equity Focus fund. If approved at a meeting scheduled for February, the funds will be converted to actively managed transparent ETFs in July. The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond fund invests mainly in mortgage-backed or mortgage-related securities that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal fund is designed to deliver a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income fund is designed to deliver current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing in municipal bonds with the use of proceeds that provide positive social or environmental benefits. According to the firm's announcement, the new ETFs will mainly have the same investment strategies as the mutual funds. JPMorgan was one of the first companies to convert active mutual funds into ETFs with the Inflation Managed Bond ETF conversion taking place in April.

