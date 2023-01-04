JPMorgan nudges up China 2023 economic growth forecast again

January 04, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan has nudged up its 2023 growth forecast for China for the second time in a matter of weeks on Wednesday, following the government's moves to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The bank's analysts said that while an estimated 40% jump in infections will have impacted China's growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, the overall profile of the post-reopening recovery phase had shifted forward by around three months.

"The earlier recovery storyline leads to an upward revision to our 2023 full-year growth forecast to 4.4% (previously: 4.3%)," they said in a note to clients.

