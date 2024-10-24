News & Insights

Stocks
BA

JPMorgan not ruling out Boeing capital raise with strike continuing

October 24, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Boeing (BA) with a $195 price target saying the machinist union’s decision to reject the latest contract offer overshadowed yesterday’s earnings report and means the strike will continue. At some point, the strike will end, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, JPMorgan would not rule out a capital raise before the strike ends, depending on market conditions. Some investor expectations for the size of a capital raise gravitated more toward $20B yesterday based on management comments that the company wants to maintain $10B of cash, the firm points out.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.