JPMorgan not ruling out Boeing capital raise with strike continuing

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Boeing (BA) with a $195 price target saying the machinist union’s decision to reject the latest contract offer overshadowed yesterday’s earnings report and means the strike will continue. At some point, the strike will end, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, JPMorgan would not rule out a capital raise before the strike ends, depending on market conditions. Some investor expectations for the size of a capital raise gravitated more toward $20B yesterday based on management comments that the company wants to maintain $10B of cash, the firm points out.

