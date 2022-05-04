JPMorgan names global co-heads of market infrastructure - memo

US Markets
JPMorgan has elevated two senior bankers in its financial institutions group (FIG) to global co-heads of market infrastructure as it seeks to bolster its sprawling financial services franchise, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has elevated two senior bankers in its financial institutions group (FIG) to global co-heads of market infrastructure as it seeks to bolster its sprawling financial services franchise, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Jeremy Capstick and Howard Chen will co-head the bank's market infrastructure division while former JPMorgan banker Chetan Singh will rejoin the firm to replace Capstick as co-head of EMEA FIG, the memo said.

Singh, who quit JPMorgan in 2016 to join British insurer Aviva AV.L where he recently became a managing director of its annuities and equity release business, will share the leadership of EMEA FIG with Andreas Lindh.

Both Singh and Lindh will report to Laurent Nevi who co-heads JPMorgan's FIG industry group globally.

