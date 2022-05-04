JPMorgan names global co-heads of market infrastructure - memo

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has elevated two senior bankers in its financial institutions group (FIG) to global co-heads of market infrastructure as it seeks to bolster its sprawling financial services franchise, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Jeremy Capstick and Howard Chen will co-head the bank's market infrastructure division while former JPMorgan banker Chetan Singh will rejoin the firm to replace Capstick as co-head of EMEA FIG, the memo said.

Singh, who quit JPMorgan in 2016 to join British insurer Aviva AV.L where he recently became a managing director of its annuities and equity release business, will share the leadership of EMEA FIG with Andreas Lindh.

Both Singh and Lindh will report to Laurent Nevi who co-heads JPMorgan's FIG industry group globally.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.