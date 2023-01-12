JPMorgan names Anu Aiyengar sole M&A head after Albersmeier steps down

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Thursday named Anu Aiyengar as the sole head of its global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise after co-head Dirk Albersmeier stepped down, making her the only female executive leading global M&A on Wall Street.

The moves were announced in an internal memo sent out by JPMorgan’s two global co-heads of investment banking, James Casey and Viswas Raghavan. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a JPMorgan spokeswoman.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.