JPMorgan names Anu Aiyengar sole M&A head after Albersmeier steps down

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 12, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Thursday named Anu Aiyengar as the sole head of its global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise after co-head Dirk Albersmeier stepped down, making her the only female executive leading global M&A on Wall Street.

The moves were announced in an internal memo sent out by JPMorgan’s two global co-heads of investment banking, James Casey and Viswas Raghavan. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a JPMorgan spokeswoman.

