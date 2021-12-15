US Markets
JPMorgan moves healthcare conference online amid Omicron concerns

Oishee Majumdar Reuters
Carl O'Donnell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan Chase & Co has moved its annual healthcare conference, set to be held next month, online as concerns mount over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In an email to participants on Wednesday, the Wall Street bank said the event that was previously slated to happen in person in San Francisco between Jan. 10 and 13 would now be held virtually.

The move came after reports that drugmakers such as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O and Moderna Inc MRNA.O had pulled out of what is considered to be the healthcare sector's biggest financial event, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Rising coronavirus cases in recent weeks have prompted major companies to take steps to protect their staff, with JPMorgan and Jefferies Financial Group JEF.N asking their employees to work remotely.

