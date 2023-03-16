US Markets
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among banks in deal talks with First Republic - WSJ

March 16, 2023 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - Several banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N are in talks with First Republic Bank FRC.N for a potential deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could involve capital infusion to bolster the troubled lender after the collapse of SVB Financial SIVB.O last week triggered fears of a contagion, the report said.

A full takeover is also a possibility, though less certain, the report added.

JPMorgan and First republic bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

