JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JMEE

In trading on Friday, shares of the JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (Symbol: JMEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.59, changing hands as low as $58.33 per share. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMEE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.176 per share, with $66.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.95.

