US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan laying off hundreds in mortgage business - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan Chase & Co is laying off hundreds of employees in its home-lending business and reassigning hundreds more this week, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds number of employees affected, other details

June 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is laying off hundreds of employees in its home-lending business and reassigning hundreds more this week, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

More than 1,000 employees will be affected, the report said, and about half of them will be moved to different divisions with the bank.

A spokesperson for the bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, real estate brokers Compass Inc COMP.N and Redfin Corp RDFN.O also said they would cut jobs as homebuying demand moderates with rising mortgage rates and surging inflation.

U.S. existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May as median house prices jumped to a record high - topping the $400,000 mark for the first time.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM COMP RDFN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular