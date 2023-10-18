JPMorgan Launches Active Fixed Income ETF

2023 has been the year of active fixed income based on inflows and new issues. Nearly every asset manager has been jumping on the trend as we’ve seen launches from Blackrock, Capital Group, and Vanguard in the last couple of months.

The latest to join the fray is JPMorgan which announced the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The ETF will invest in a diversified portfolio of intermediate and long-term debt securities with a focus on securitized debt products. It seeks to differentiate itself with an emphasis on value through careful security selection and aims to outperform the benchmark, Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, over a 3 to 5 year time frame. In addition, JBND has a cost basis of 30 basis points.

Active fixed income is benefitting from the current volatility and uncertainty regarding monetary policy. There’s also a fundamental shift in the wealth management space as institutions and advisors are more familiar with these types of products vs mutual funds. And, many younger advisors and investors prefer the ease and familiarity of the ETF structure vs mutual funds. Therefore, asset managers are introducing ETF versions of their most popular active fixed income funds.

Finsum: Active fixed income continues to be a hot space with JPMorgan launching another offering. Here are some reasons for the category’s growing popularity.

