JPMorgan Just Reported $21.2 Billion in Q2 Net Income -- Up 41% -- and CEO Jamie Dimon Said the Economy Is "Close to as Good as It Gets."

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase had a blowout second quarter with record revenue and earnings.

The stock is up 7% since earnings were released on July 14.

JPMorgan Chase stock is a strong buy right now.

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Some people call big banks the bellwethers of the economy. If that's the case, things may not be all that bad, at least judging by the performance of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) in the second quarter.

The nation's largest bank had a record quarter, crushing analysts' estimates. JPMorgan Chase generated a record net income of $21.2 billion, up 41% year over year. Earnings were $7.70 per share, up 47% year over year. On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $16.9 billion, or $6.14 per share. The adjustments were related to special items, which consisted mostly of a one-time $4.6 billion gain from its equity stake in Visa. Analysts had expected earnings of $5.59 per share, so this blew past those estimates.

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Revenue also set a record, coming in at $57.3 billion, up 28% year over year and significantly above estimates of $51.1 billion. CEO Jamie Dimon said the firm had record revenue across all lines of business.

"It's getting close to as good as it gets," Dimon said on theearnings call "We just don't know how long it's going to last."

Improving outlook

It could certainly last a bit longer, as the bank's credit quality also improved.

Net charge-offs, which are bad loans unlikely to be repaid, fell by $44 billion year over year. In Card Services, the net charge-off rate was down to 3.34% from 3.47% in the first quarter. For the full year, JPMorgan Chase lowered its net charge-off rate in Card Services to 3.2%, down from its previous guidance of 3.4%.

Further, the bank lowered its provision for credit losses, which is money set aside for potential losses. It was down 12% year over year to $2.5 billion.

The bank also raised its net interest income guidance for fiscal 2026 from $103 billion to $105.5 billion.

Investment banking and trading revenue surge

Net interest income rose a robust 10% to $25.6 billion, but the real alpha came from noninterest or fee revenue, which surged 45% to $32.4 billion.

Of JPMʻs three main businesses, Commercial and Investment Banking was the earnings driver. Revenue spiked 27%, and earnings rose 46% in this segment. The biggest boost came from investment banking, which saw revenue spike 45% year over year, and its institutional trading business, where revenue soared 33%. Within the trading business, equity market trading revenue skyrocketed 86% to $6 billion, fueled by a major market rally in April and May.

JPMorgan Chase's Asset and Wealth Management business was also a strong performer, with revenue up 19% and earnings rising 33% year over year.

Its Consumer and Community Banking business lagged, but still had a solid 8% revenue increase with net income ticking up 3%.

JPMorgan Chase stock has climbed about 7% since the earnings were reported on July 14. The stock is now up about 7% per share and is trading at 15 times forward earnings. With its strong outlook and relatively low valuation, JPMorgan Chase stock is a strong buy right now.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.