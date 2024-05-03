JPMorgan Just Raised Its Price Target on These 3 Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Analysts are keen to keep track of analyst upgrades and price revisions, notably JPMorgan price targets.

Often, those upgrades and price revisions are influenced by 1) company fundamentals, such as financial health, future growth, and even meetings with management; 2) industry and market trends, including specific market conditions and economics; 3) earnings and financial data, including earnings reports that came in better than expected, or competitive analysis of a competitor, and guidance; 4) other times they may be piling into a stock based on the positivity of other firms.

You also want to make sure you’re not just following any firm on the market when it comes to upgrades and price revisions. Unless you’re a big fan of losing money, take an interest in top-rated analysts and firms, especially when their calls seem to be spot on.

Also, before buying on an upgrade or a price revision, pay attention to what’s happening technically. The last thing you want to do is buy into a recently upgraded, but overbought stock. That’s a great way to lose your money.

One of the top ones to keep track of are JPMorgan price targets. In fact, here are some of the top stocks the firm recently raised its price targets on.

Lending Tree (TREE)

Over the last few days, Lending Tree (NASDAQ:TREE) gapped from about $38.76 to a high of $49.62.

Reiterating its overweight rating on TREE, the firm did raise its price target to $53 from $38. Plus, not only did Lending Tree’s adjusted EBITDA come in better than forecasts, revenue hit the upper end of guidance. Even more impressive, the company raised its full-year numbers to a new range of $690 million to $720 million, which is about 5% higher than expectations.

First-quarter earnings per share of 70 cents beat estimates by 34 cents. Revenue of $167.8 million, while down 16.3% year-over-year (YOY), beat by $4.77 million. For the full year, the new range of $690 million to $720 million is above estimates for $667.53 million. For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to come in between $175 million and $190 million, which is also above expectations for $166.82 million.

While I do like the stock, and JPMorgan’s call here, I’d wait for the TREE stock to pull back before buying. Technically, after all the good news, it’s overbought on RSI, Full Stochastics, and also Williams’ %R.

Dow Inc. (DOW)

JPMorgan also upgraded Dow (NYSE:DOW) to an overweight rating, with a price target of $61 from $55. The firm likes the company’s position amid higher oil prices, and its dividend, which currently yields 4.92%. The analysts also “pointed out that Dow’s valuation is not overpriced, trading at 6.5 times the firm’s estimated 2026 EBITDA projection,” as noted by Investing.com.

At the moment, Dow Inc. trades at less than growth with a price to earnings growth ratio of just 0.79. Additionally, it trades at less than sales with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.92 and its recent pullback from $60.69 to support at $56.96. From here, I’d like to see it initially retest prior resistance above $60 again shortly.

Earnings weren’t too shabby. Its first quarter EPS of 56 cents beat estimates by 11 cents. However, net sales of $10.8 billion were down 9% YOY. Notably, returns to shareholders came in at $693 million in the quarter. This included $493 million in dividends and nearly $200 million in share buybacks.

Spotify (SPOT)

JPMorgan just raised its price target on Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to $365 from $320, with an overweight rating. The firm likes the company’s strong execution in the first quarter.

In addition, as highlighted by TheFly.com, “Gross margin strength is being driven by Music and Marketplace gains, Podcast improvement and Advertising, with additional cost efficiencies helping to drive significant operating income growth and meaningfully higher free cash flow in 2024.” The analysts are also confident in Spotify’s ability to grow revenue and increase its profitability along the way, too.

Moreover, the company just said its premium subscriber numbers just 14% YOY to 239 million from 236 million. And, it said it would raise the cost of it audio program by as much as $2 per month in its key markets. Moving forward, SPOT expects to add another six million net new premium subscribers.

Technically, after finding strong resistance at around $319.30, it’s now consolidating around $284. From here, I’d like to see it initially retest $319.30.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

