JPMorgan (JPM) to Outsource Hong Kong, Taiwan Custody Business

JPMorgan JPM is planning to exit the local custodian business in Hong Kong and Taiwan by the end of next year. The news was reported by Reuters, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

This lucrative business has attracted Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered among probable candidates. The financial details of the potential transaction are not known.

JPM is currently providing custodial services, both globally and locally, to clients in Hong Kong and Taiwan but has decided to stop providing services on the local level as the cost-income ratio has gone up amid a fall in custodian assets. Notably, the company will continue to offer global custody services in those two markets.

As a local custodian in those two North Asian markets, JPMorgan has nearly $520 billion worth of client assets under custody (AUC), per the people familiar with the matter.

In recent years, JPM exited its lower-margin local custodian business from other markets in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia. Although the bank stopped offering local custody services to external clients in Australia, it still maintained itself as one of the largest global custodian operations in the market. Further, in the region, the company offers local custodian services in India.

For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, JPMorgan recorded a year-over-year rise of 8% in revenues from securities services (including custody operations), attributable to $29.7 trillion AUC worldwide.

Over the past six months, shares of JPMorgan have gained 12% compared with the industry’s rise of 8.8%.



