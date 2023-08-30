JPMorgan (JPM) to Increase Stake in Brazil's C6 Bank to 46%

JPMorgan JPM is set to bolster its foothold in Brazil by increasing its ownership stake in C6 Bank from 40% to 46%, pending regulatory approval. This move follows the initial investment announced in June 2021, highlighting the bank's commitment to expanding its presence in the Brazil market.



Since the initial investment, C6 Bank has experienced remarkable growth, with its digital customer base rising from 8 million to an impressive 25 million. The bank's total credit portfolio has also swelled substantially. This expansion has been further fueled by the introduction of products, including vehicle finance, and a personalized service model in collaboration with Carbon Partner, catering to high-income clients.



Sanoke Viswanathan, head of strategy and growth at JPMorgan and CEO of International Retail Banking, emphasized the significance of the investment in C6 Bank, describing it as an integral part of the bank's global digital banking strategy. He disclosed significant growth achieved by C6 Bank in terms of customers, products and balance sheet, underscoring the partnership's success.



Marcelo Kalim, CEO of C6 Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the deepening collaboration between the two banks. Per Kalim, the collaboration has already yielded product developments. The shared commitment of both entities aims to deliver enhanced benefits to customers through synergistic efforts.



JPMorgan has a rich history in Brazil, spanning seven decades, where it has played a vital role in Corporate and Investment Banking, and Asset Management. With the additional investment in C6 Bank, the company demonstrates its intent to leverage its expertise and experience to further strengthen its retail business — Chase.



As regulatory approvals are received and the partnership deepens, the move stands to position JPM as a pivotal player in Brazil's financial landscape, solidifying its commitment to innovative digital banking solutions and customer-centric growth.



Over the years, JPMorgan has been expanding through acquisitions and partnerships. In June, the company formed a strategic alliance with Cleareye.ai, a financial technology firm focused on trade finance. Earlier this year, it acquired Aumni and failed First Republic Bank (a FDIC-assisted deal). Last year, the company acquired Renovite, a 49% stake in Greece-based Viva Wallet and Global Shares.



These, along with several others, are expected to keep supporting JPMorgan's plan to diversify revenues, and expand fee income product suite and consumer bank digitally. Further, JPM launched its digital retail bank Chase in the U.K. in 2021 and plans to further expand the reach of its digital bank across the European Union countries. The bank is also focused on expanding the CIB and AWM businesses in China.



Several other banks are undertaking measures to expand further internationally. Earlier this month, State Street STT announced a strategic decision to streamline its operating model in India by assuming full ownership of its joint venture with the Atos Group, initially established with Syntel, Inc. This consolidation, expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023, is part of STT's ongoing transformation and productivity efforts to optimize its global operations.



The move to bring State Street Syntel capabilities and in-house expertise is expected to seamlessly integrate them into STT's global operating model. By leveraging its robust control environment and standardized processes, the company aims to further enhance productivity and drive operational efficiencies.



Likewise, in July, Mitsubishi UFJ MUFG and Morgan Stanley MS announced plans to deepen their 15-year alliance by merging certain operations within their Japan brokerage joint ventures.



The partnership, originating from MUFG's $9 billion investment in Morgan Stanley during the 2008 financial crisis, will see combined Japan equity research, sales and execution services for institutional clients at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities.



Additionally, their equity underwriting business will be rearranged between the two brokerage units. The implementation of this expanded alliance is scheduled for the first half of 2024.



