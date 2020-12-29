JPMorgan (JPM) to Acquire Global Loyalty Business of cxLoyalty

JPMorgan Chase JPM has agreed to acquire the Global Loyalty division of cxLoyalty Group Holdings, which includes cxLoyalty’s leading technology platforms, full-service travel agency, gift card, merchandise, and points bank businesses. However, the deal excludes cxLoyalty’s Global Customer Engagement division and other ongoing businesses.



Subject to customary closing conditions, completion of the deal is expected in the coming days. Post completion, cxLoyalty will operate as a business unit within JPMorgan.



Being a leading loyalty and technology solutions company, cxLoyalty expertizes in designing, administering and fulfilling loyalty programs, which complements JPMorgan’s reputation of providing customers with elevated and differentiated value.



The acquisition is anticipated to accelerate the solid foundation built in loyalty, including JPMorgan’s Ultimate Rewards platform. Notably, cxLoyalty’s brand and existing client relationships are expected to be led by its CEO, Todd Siegel, post-acquisition as well.



Marianne Lake, the CEO of JPMorgan’s Consumer Lending division stated, “This investment demonstrates our commitment to deliver exceptional travel benefits at-scale to our large and rapidly growing customer base. People across the globe want to vacation and travel again, and hopefully that will become a reality for many in the near future. Acquiring the travel and rewards businesses of cxLoyalty will provide enhanced experiences to our millions of Chase customers once they are ready, comfortable and confident to travel.”



Siegel stated, “JPMorgan Chase is the right partner to further invest in our leading loyalty business. This partnership allows us to strengthen and expand our technology solutions, rewards content and world class personalized customer experience for our Fortune 500 clients and their millions of customers, globally.”



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, a unit of Goldman Sachs GS, will act as the financial advisor to cxLoyalty.



Notably, JPMorgan’s continued efforts to expand footprint remain impressive. The company remains focused on acquiring the industry's best deposit franchise and strengthening its loan portfolio.



Shares of JPMorgan have gained 33.2% over the past six months compared with 25.9% growth recorded by the industry.











