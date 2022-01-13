JPMorgan (JPM) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Friday. After a stellar 2021, during which the stock rose some 27%, investors are eager to learn what JPMorgan can do for an encore. High double-digit returns from banks is unexpected during periods of low interest rates.

But JPMorgan, which offers a nice mix of earnings growth, income and value, has enjoyed a well-deserved reputation as being the best-executing bank among its peer group. Duplicating, and possibly exceeding that performance in 2022, won’t be as difficult as it might appear, especially when the Fed is on your side. As with other money-center banks, 2022 will present multiple tailwinds, including the likelihood of potentially three interest rate increases, which should boost JPMorgan’s net interest margins.

What’s more, the bank’s ongoing investments in areas like technology, marketing, and its organic expansion initiatives to develop new branches/loan offices, will help drive earnings per share above pre-Covid levels. Despite these attractive features, JPMorgan stock is trading at a very reasonable forward multiple of about 10 which is half of what the S&P 500 trades for. As such, the results in the bank’s community and lending segment will be an area of focus Friday. With moderate improvements, JPMorgan stock is poised to sustain its rally well into 2022.

For the three months that ended December, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $2.98 per share on revenue of $29.8 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.79 per share on revenue of $30.16 billion. For the full year earnings are projected to rise 68.8% year over year to $14.99 per share, while full-year revenue of $123.51 billion would rise 0.50% year over year.

The quarterly estimates might seem underwhelming given they represent respective year-over-year change in earnings and revenues of down 27% and up just 2.3%. But it also reflects the level of devastation the bank is still recovering from as a result of the pandemic. More broadly speaking, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) now up some 13% in six months, while rising 5.4% year to date, besting the S&P 500 index in both spans, it would seem any concern the market has had about the state of the economic recovery has vanished.

In the case of JPMorgan, the bank has established a well-deserved reputation as being one of the best-executing financial firms not only among its peer group, but also one of the best banks in the world. The bank has surpassed analysts' revenue and earnings estimates in each of the past five quarters. In the third quarter, total revenue of $29.65 billion beat estimates by $200 million, while earnings of $3.55 per share topped expectations by nearly 20%.

Notably, the earnings beat was driven by strong cost controls. JPMorgan adopted more digitization of its processes, including electronic document signing. This not only made the process smoother, it reduced the need for in-person meetings and travel expenses. Loan loss provisions was another strong areas. The bank has reduced its total for bad loans by some $15 billion or more than 90% of the near $16 billion set aside at the height of pandemic.

On Friday investors will want see continued improvements on these areas to assess the long-term value of JPMorgan stock. Combined with its 2.50% yield, which has grown at an average of almost 8% over the last five years, I think the stock presents an attractive mix of value and income.

