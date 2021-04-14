JPMorgan (JPM) Q1 Earnings Beat on Reserve Release, Fee Income

Large reserve releases, along with solid capital markets performance, drove JPMorgan’s JPM first-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.50 per share. The bottom line handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05.



Results included credit reserve releases and the contribution to the company’s foundation. Excluding these, earnings amounted to $3.31 per share. The company had earned 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.



During the quarter, the company reported credit reserve releases. In a statement, the CEO Jamie Dimon said, “These results include a benefit from credit reserve releases of $5.2 billion that we do not consider core or recurring profits. We believe our credit reserves of $26 billion are appropriate and prudent, all things considered.”



As expected, fixed income markets revenues increased 15%, driven by strong performance in securitized products and credit. Likewise, equity markets revenues surged 47% on the back of solid performance across products. Also, historically lower rates drove mortgage fees and related income to $704 million, soaring 120%.



Further, equity and debt underwriting fees surged 219% and 17%, respectively. Additionally, continued stellar deal making activities during the quarter led JPMorgan to record a 35% rise in advisory fees. Hence, investment banking fees jumped 57% from the prior-year quarter.



Among other positives, Asset & Wealth Management average loan balances grew 18% from the year-ago quarter. Credit card sales volume rose 3%.



However, low interest rates and soft loan demand hurt interest income. Also, operating expenses witnessed a rise. Further, Commercial Banking average loan balances were down 2% year over year.



Overall performance of JPMorgan’s business segments, in terms of net income generation, was decent. All segments reported an increase in net income on a year-over-year basis. However, the Corporate segment’s loss widened.



Net income increased substantially from the prior-year quarter to $14.3 billion.

Fee Income Aids Revenues, Costs Rise

Net revenues as reported were $32.3 billion, up 14% from the year-ago quarter. The improvement reflects higher trading, mortgage and investment banking fees, while lower interest rates were an offsetting factor. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.1 billion.



Net interest income declined 11% year over year to $12.9 billion. Conversely, non-interest income surged 40% to $19.4 billion, mainly driven by mortgage banking, investment banking and principal transactions performance.



Non-interest expenses (on managed basis) were $18.7 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was primarily due to higher volume- and revenue-related expenses, and continued investments in business.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Provision for credit losses was a net benefit $4.2 billion against a provision of $8.3 billion in the prior-year quarter. Further, net charge-offs decreased 28% to $1.1 billion.



As of Mar 31, 2021, non-performing assets were $10.3 billion, which was up 45% from Mar 31, 2020 level.

Solid Capital Position

Tier 1 capital ratio (estimated) was 15.0% at first quarter-end compared with 13.3% on Mar 31, 2020. Tier 1 common equity capital ratio (estimated) was 13.1%, up from 11.5%. Total capital ratio was 17.2% (estimated) compared with 15.5% as of Mar 31, 2020.



Book value per share was $82.31 as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $75.88 in the corresponding period of 2020. Tangible book value per common share was $66.56 at the end of March, up from $60.71.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, JPMorgan repurchased shares worth $4.3 billion. It must be noted that the company resumed buybacks following approval for the same from the Federal Reserve in December 2020.

Our View

Branch expansion efforts, and solid trading as well as mortgage banking and underwriting performances are likely to continue supporting JPMorgan’s revenues. However, lower interest rates and soft loan demand are near-term concerns.

