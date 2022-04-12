JPMorgan (JPM) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Offering a nice mix of earnings growth, income and value, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has enjoyed a well-deserved reputation as being the best-executing bank among its peer group. However, its business is intricately tied to the U.S. and to some extent, the global, economy, given its status as the country’s largest bank.

As such, inflationary pressures on consumers presents a potential headwind, though consumer balance sheets are currently strong and bookended by wage increases. Plus, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates, which bodes well for JPMorgan’s top and bottom forecasts and its net interest margins. Will this be enough to offset any near-term weakness consumers might experience? This will be answered when the company reports first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday.

During its Q4 conference call, JPMorgan management spooked investors by forecasting operation expenditures that were significantly higher than analysts expected. The management team has a solid reputation for capital deployment, and thus I believe the spending should be viewed more as “investments” that are intended to help the bank maintain its leadership position and its ability to outperform its peer group. Areas like technology, marketing, and its organic expansion initiatives to develop new branches/loan offices have yielded solid results so far.

All told, after a stellar 2021, during which the stock rose some 27%, investors are eager to learn what JPMorgan can do for an encore. High double-digit returns from banks is not out of the question as the Fed being to raise rates and unwind asset purchases. Combined with its 2.50% dividend yield, which has grown at an average of almost 8% over the last five years, JPMorgan looks like a solid opportunity ahead of earnings.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $2.69 per share on revenue of $31.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.50 per share on revenue of $30.52 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 28.4% year over year to $10.99 per share, while full-year revenue of $124.57 billion would decline 0.24% year over year.

The quarterly estimates might seem underwhelming given they represent year-over-year declines in both earnings and revenues. But it also reflects the level of devastation the bank is still recovering from as a result of the pandemic. Despite the bank’s many attractive features, JPMorgan stock is trading at a very reasonable forward multiple of about 10 which is half of what the S&P 500 trades for. As such, the results in the bank’s community and lending segment will be an area of focus Wednesday.

With moderate improvements in many economic areas, financial stocks are poised to rally well into 2022. In the case of JPMorgan, the bank has surpassed analysts revenue and earnings estimates in each of the past six quarters. In the fourth quarter, Q4 earnings topped consensus estimates, thanks in large part to $1.8 billion net reserve release. JPMorgan also benefited from elevated capital markets activity as well as a strong uptrend in lending activity. Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $1.29 billion, down from a benefit of $1.53 billion in Q3.

Q4 revenue from the Consumer & Community Banking revenue came to $12.28 billion, down 4% year over year, while net income of $4.23 billion slipped 2% year over year. "The economy continues to do quite well despite headwinds related to the Omicron variant, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks," said CEO Jamie Dimon. On Wednesday investors will want see continued improvements on these areas to assess the long-term value of JPMorgan stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.