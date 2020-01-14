JPMorgan (JPM) Beats on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Have you been eager to see how JPMorgan JPM performed in Q4 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based major global bank’s earnings release this morning:



An Earnings Beat



JPMorgan came out with earnings of $2.57 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32.



Improved non-interest income were partly offset by a rise in expenses.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for JPMorgan depicted optimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved nearly 1% upward over the past seven days.



JPMorgan have an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q4, the company delivered positive surprises in three of trailing four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-eps-surprise | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote

Overall, the company has a positive earnings surprise of 4.4% in the trailing four quarters.



Revenue Higher Than Expected



JPMorgan recorded revenues of $28.3 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.3 billion. Also, it compared favorably with the year-ago number of $26.1 billion.



Key Q4 Statistics:



Investment banking fees were up 2% year over year

Fixed Income Markets revenue surged 86% year over year

Equity Markets revenues grew 15% year over year

Mortgage banking fees jumped 133% from the prior-year quarter

Net interest income down 1% year over year

Provisions for credit losses declined 8% year over year

Core loans down 2% year over year

Returned nearly $9.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks

Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.4%, as of Dec 31, 2019



What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for JPMorgan. However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



(You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.)



How the Market Reacted So Far



Following the earnings release, JPMorgan’s shares are up almost 2% in the pre-trading session. This is in sync with to what the stock witnessed in the prior-day’s session. Clearly, the initial reaction shows that the investors have considered the results in their favor. However, the full-session’s price movement may indicate a different picture.



Check back later for our full write up on this JPMorgan earnings report!



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.