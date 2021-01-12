JPMorgan (JPM) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation’s largest bank by deposits and revenue, is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results Friday before the opening bell.

Bank stocks have rebounded considerably over the past week, driven by a 5% rise in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). With with the XLF now up some 33% in six months, it would seem any concern the market has had about the state of the economic recovery has vanished. But when digging a bit deeper, it’s not too hard to see why banks have suddenly won favor. Aside from progress on the vaccine front, the key Senate elections and Congress' confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory served as bullish signals.

With the Democrats now in control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, combined with Biden’s victory, the market expects there to be an easier path for the Democrats to pass sweeping stimulus programs which would be bullish for banks. In the case of JPMorgan shares, which declined about 9% in 2020, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin is bullish on the stock and sees a scenario where JPMorgan’s market share will continue to grow at the expense of smaller competitors.

This is notable, given the that the bank has dealt with weakness in its community and consumer banking segment throughout the year. Those businesses have suffered from weak consumer spending. This is on top of the low-interest rate environment that has pressured overall revenues. JPMorgan’s strong trading revenues, which when combined generated nearly $7 billion in revenue, up 27% year over year, has been the main growth drivers. Will these trends continue into 2021?

For the three months that ended September, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $2.57 per share on revenue of $28.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.57 per share on revenue of $29.21 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline 28% year over year to $7.67 per share, while full-year revenue of $120.19 billion would decline 1.3% year over year.

The quarterly and full-year projections are anything but inspiring. The drastic toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on consumers and on business, devastating both supply and demand, has disrupted the entire banking sector. But JPMorgan, which delivered mixed results in Q3, can offer good insight of what the market should expect from businesses in the early parts of the year. JPMorgan’s businesses have seemingly gone in multiple directions.

As noted, weak consumer spending has hurt the community and consumer banking side of the business. This seemed to impact the third quarter as Q3 net interest income fell 9% year over year. But the market volatility drove strong revenues in the trading side of the business as a 29% surge in fixed income makes and a 32% rise in equity markets helped JPMorgan deliver a top and bottom line beat in the quarter.

On Friday, among other areas, investors will focus on JPMorgan’s mortgage business which should be a source of strength due to the booming housing market. Analysts will also focus on the bank’s credit quality not only to look for signs of what the next several quarters for the bank might look like, but also to assess whether JPMorgan shares can outperform its peers on anticipation of a recovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.