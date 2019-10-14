JPMorgan (JPM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As evidenced by the 16% year to date rise in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), bank stocks have done relatively well in 2019 despite weaker economic growth and the dovish Fed, which cut interest rates in July and again in September. But investors will be looking to see if JPMorgan Chase (JPM) can once again top Wall Street's estimates.

Lower interest rates make it more difficult for banks to make money on loans. But that hasn't stopped JPMorgan Chase from beating Wall Street estimates in six of the last eight quarters. The money-center bank is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. JPMorgan, which has seen its shares rise 19% year to date, compared with an 18.5% rise in the S&P 500, has been one of the better-performing bank stocks.

The bank's consistent execution, along with its plans to take on the discount brokers with its new commission-free arrangement, has been applauded. But there are now concerns that the big bank's winning streak is about to end. While expectations are reasonable, the market is eager to learn whether the bank's quarterly numbers and outlook can be the catalyst to drive the shares higher. As such, on Tuesday, analysts will focus on the guidance, particularly amid the low-interest-rate environment, to gauge the extent to which the bank can to deliver growth this year and beyond.

For the three months that ended September, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $2.45 per share on revenue of $28.49 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.34 per share on revenue of $27.82 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 13% year over year to $10.17 per share, while full-year revenue of $114.6 billion would rise 2.8% year over year.

In the second quarter, JPMorgan beat on both the top- and bottom-lines, posting a record second-quarter profit of $9.65 billion, 16% higher than a year earlier, or $2.82 a share, beating the $2.50 estimate analysts were looking for. Q2 revenue of $29.57 billion rose 4% year over year, topping expectations of $28.9 billion. The bank benefited from double-digit growth in credit card sales, while merchant processing volumes, driven by an 8% rise in credit card loans, underscored the strength of consumer spending.

However, the stock fell after the bank cut its fiscal year profit forecast by $500 million to $57.5 billion. The management did so in anticipation of the dovish tone of the Fed, which will make it difficult for JPMorgan (and its peers) to duplicate these results. On Tuesday, investors will want to know where growth expectations should be placed and what reasonable multiple bank stocks deserve in a low-rate environment.

All told, by JPMorgan's standards, 2Q wasn't a stellar quarter, but it was good enough to keep the investment thesis intact. The bank's diversification is a key attraction as a bumpier period for banks to emerge. And to me, these shares still look undervalued relative to expectations, despite an established track record of results and outperformance.

