JPMorgan (JPM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Bank stocks bounced impressively on Friday, evidenced by the better than 4% rise in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation’s largest bank by deposits and revenue, led the gains with a 5.5% surge.

But with the U.S. still dealing with high unemployment, combined with rising COVID-19 cases in severe states, there’s the fear that improving sentiment towards bank stocks could be short-lived. We will get an answer when JPMorgan reports second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results Tuesday before the opening bell. The bank’s earnings are expected to be much lower in 2020 than they were in 2019. But that should be expected, considering the coronavirus-induced recession the nation is facing, coupled with business closures.

What’s more, when factoring the Fed’s persistent stance on lower interest rates, JPMorgan is facing multiple headwinds. Nevertheless, the bank’s industry-leading profitability and strong balance sheet could be an opportunity for investors who are willing to look beyond the current pandemic-induced economic crisis. On Tuesday that’s the operating theme the management team must relay to the market.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $1.19 per share on revenue of $30.29 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.82 per share on revenue of $29.57 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 50% year over year to $5.32 per share, while full-year revenue of $113.37 billion would decline 4.5% year over year.

The quarterly and full-year projections are anything but inspiring. The drastic toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on the consumer and on business, devastating both supply and demand, as disrupted the entire bank sector. But JPMorgan, which missed on both the top and bottom lines in Q1, can set the tone for what the market should expect from other companies throughout the Q2 earnings season.

As with the first quarter, analysts will look past this quarter’s results and focus on the rest of the year. Given the current environment, the market will focus more on JPMorgan’s capital position, its balance sheet and credit losses, among other metrics. In Q1 the bank was impacted by weak margins, stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, which drove non-interest expenses 3% higher sequentially and on a year-over-year basis. This lead to Q1 earnings plunging 68% to $2.9 billion.

Operating some 5,000 branches nationwide, JPMorgan suffered 2% decline in revenue to $13.2 billion, owing to weakness in consumer & business banking and home lending — its largest segments. Notably, these figures reflected a period during which lockdown restrictions in several states were imposed in late March, which accounted for only a few weeks of the first quarter. In other words, investors should brace for worse results this time around.

As such, on Tuesday JPMorgan’s balance sheet, which stands at $3.1 trillion, will be the main focus. Investors will also gauge the loan book, which rose 6% in Q1, loan loss allowance as well as other major asset such as cash holdings, deposits with other banks and security borrowings. These things aside, with shares trading below book value, now would be an ideal time to start a long position as JPMorgan is well-positioned to make it through this crisis.

