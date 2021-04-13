JPMorgan (JPM) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation’s largest bank by deposits and revenue, is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results Wednesday before the opening bell.

Without question, JPMorgan has established a well-deserved reputation as being the best-executing bank not only among its peer group, but as one of the best-run banks in the world. Driven by its ongoing investments in areas like technology and marketing, the bank’s share price has outperformed its competitors over the past six months and twelve months. For that matter, bank stocks in general have rebounded considerably over the past week, driven by a 5% rise in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF).

With with the XLF now up some 40% in six months, while rising 20% year to date, compared with 9% rise in the S&P 500 index, it would seem any concern the market has had about the state of the economic recovery has vanished. And it’s not too hard to see why banks have suddenly become a market favorite. Aside from progress on the vaccine front, the reopening of the U.S. economy is bullish for lending. What’s more, the median GDP growth forecast for second quarter is 9.3%, compared to 5.8% rise in the first quarter. In other words, the market has begun to look ahead.

In the case of JPMorgan, given its organic expansion initiatives to develop new branches/loan offices, these growth trends are poised to continue. But with the stock trading some 12% higher than pre-pandemic levels, all this good news I’ve just listed is known by the market, evidenced by the 22% year to date rise in JPMorgan stock. What additional catalysts, whether near term or long term, will drive the share price higher, particularly in the low-interest rate environment? That is the answer the market will listen for on Wednesday

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $3.06 per share on revenue of $30.42 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 78 cents per share on revenue of $29.07 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 26% year over year to $11.20 per share, while full-year revenue of $117.85 billion would decline 4.1% year over year.

In the fourth quarter, JPMorgan beat on both the top and bottom line with profits rising 42% year over year to $12.12 billion. Fourth quarter EPS of $3.79 easily crushed the $2.62 analyst were looking for. The strong beat was aided by strategic cost management. Operating expenses also declined about 2% year over year and sequentially. For the full year, JPMorgan posted record revenue of $119.54 billion, which was 4% above the 2019 result.

JPMorgan’s trading segment, namely fixed income trading results and equities, continues to offset weaknesses in other areas. Having dealt with weakness in its community and consumer banking segment throughout the pandemic, JPMorgan has successfully navigated not only the periods of weak consumer spending, but also the low-interest rate environment that has pressured overall revenues. On Wednesday, analysts will look to see if these trends can continue. The bank’s community and lending segment will also be an area of focus ahead of the anticipated recovery.

