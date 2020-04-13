JPMorgan (JPM) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Bank stocks have come roaring back in recent weeks, evidenced by the 16% rise in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) just this past week. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation’s largest bank by deposits and revenue, has been one of the beneficiaries of the improving sentiment towards bank stocks.

The bank, which saw its stock surge 17% in the holiday-shorten week, will report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results Tuesday before the opening bell. Its earnings in 2020, as that of every bank, are expected to be significantly lower than they were in 2019. And that’s to be expected, given the toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on the consumer and on business, devastating both supply and demand. On Tuesday the market is eager to learn whether JPMorgan’s quarterly numbers and outlook for 2020 will be as upbeat as the stock’s recent performance.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $1.88 per share on revenue of $29.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.65 per share on revenue of $29.12 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 22% year over year to $8.33 per share, while full-year revenue of $114.27 billion would decline 3.7% year over year.

The quarterly and full-year projections are not inspiring, but JPMorgan can set the tone for what the market should expect from other companies throughout the Q1 earnings season. Analysts will look past this quarter’s results and focus on the rest of the year. The bank, which operates some 5,000 branches, recently announced it closed 20% of its locations due to the coronavirus. How bad will the numbers be and how damaged is the consumer, which has been the backbone of the economy over the past decade?

“At a minimum, we assume that it will include a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008,” CEO Jamie Dimon said in a shareholder meeting last week. The bank also paints a worst-case scenario where the economy not only contracts by 35% in Q2, but sees unemployment rising to 14%.

So why are bank stocks climbing? Is the market being too optimistic? After all, it was only three weeks ago the market was bracing for a full-blown economic meltdown due to the current global health crisis. In the case for JPMorgan, the bank’s diversification remains a key attraction to investors even as banks brace themselves for bumpier quarters ahead. JPMorgan is also the nation’s largest issuer of credit cards, while also a dominant player in the realm of investment banking.

The bank has also been active in its lending efforts created by the Fed and the government, making $650 million loans to small businesses, about $2 billion to hospitals and healthcare companies and $360 million to non-profit organizations. Analysts will want to know the long-term impacts these loans will have on JPMorgan’s bottom line in 2020.

While it’s reasonable to ask where JPMorgan's growth expectations for 2020 should be and what reasonable multiple bank stocks deserve in this recessionary environment, few banks have executed as well as JPMorgan. And while we still lack clarity on where the economy is, or is heading, JPMorgan stock, which trades at forward P/E of 9 and pays a dividend yield of 3.5%, looks like a great place to hide.

