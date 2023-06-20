News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan invests in financial technology provider Cleareye.ai

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 20, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Andres Gonzalez for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 20(Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has made a strategic investment in Cleareye.ai, a financial technology firm focused on trade finance, the companies said on Tuesday.

The parties, which entered into a commercial partnership last September, did not provide the financial terms of the transaction.

Trade finance refers to financial products offered by banks and other institutions that seek to facilitate global trade by reducing counterparty risk between importers and exporters.

Cleareye.ai operates a platform that it claims can expedite trade finance processes and compliance by analysing documents and data and removing manual checks.

In April, Cleareye.ai announced that the U.S. bank would use the company's software to map data directly to the bank's back-office system, using the extracted data to manage compliance risks associated with each transaction.

JP Morgan's trade finance business receives nearly 4 million individual documents every year.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7551 790019; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.