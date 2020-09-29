JPMorgan Introduces Enhanced Payment Fraud Protection Tools

As part of its efforts to protect the small and mid-sized business customers from payment fraud, JPMorgan JPM introduces “Fraud Protection Services”. This new digital hub has enhanced fraud prevention tools that will prevent businesses from encountering payment fraud.



The new service will block unauthorized users from withdrawing money out of accounts digitally and automatically. Also, it will monitor and review checks so users can approve or reject payment, and will illustrate potential fraud risk while encouraging users to make their accounts safer. Also, with the help of the new feature, real-time fraud notifications to determine if checks should be paid or returned will be made available.



Businesses will be allowed to easily enroll and access the bank’s suite of fraud tools mentioned above through a dashboard that will enable clients to take advantage of these security features.



Jennifer Roberts, the CEO of JPMorgan’s business banking unit, stated, “Fraud is a major concern and can be devastating for businesses so we felt strongly that these safeguards should be easy to set up and intuitive to use. We want business owners to know we have their back. We want to provide them with safeguards that are easy to set up and customize for their transactions.”



Last year, many small and medium sized companies experienced payment fraud. In fact, amid the current coronavirus-induced uncertain economic environment, payment frauds have been on the rise.



While all types of companies face scams, small firms are more susceptible to frauds as they do not have highly sophisticated fraud-control tools and mechanisms.



Notably, so far this year, shares of JPMorgan have lost 31.1% compared with a decline of 39% recorded by the industry.











