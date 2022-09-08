US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan interested in German market for possible retail market expansion

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Marta Orosz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan sees Germany as an "interesting market" for a possible expansion of its consumer business but no decision has yet been made, an executive said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan sees Germany as an "interesting market" for a possible expansion of its consumer business but no decision has yet been made, an executive said on Thursday.

Stefan Behr, the chief executive of JPMorgan in Europe, said the U.S. bank was still focused on the digital-only consumer bank it set up in Britain, its first such foray into that business outside the United States, and that the aim was to eventually expand it elsewhere.

Reuters reported earlier this week that JPMorgan plans to hire a team of retail bankers in Germany as it readies the expansion.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular