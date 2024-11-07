JPMorgan Increases Stake in DS Smith

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has adjusted its voting rights in DS Smith PLC, now holding a total of 8.667% of the voting rights. This move reflects an increase from their previous position, signaling a strategic adjustment in their investment. The changes were officially recorded on November 5, 2024, potentially impacting DS Smith’s stock market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:SMDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.