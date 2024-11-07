JPMorgan Increases Stake in DS Smith

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has adjusted its voting rights in DS Smith PLC, now holding a total of 8.667% of the voting rights. This move reflects an increase from their previous position, signaling a strategic adjustment in their investment. The changes were officially recorded on November 5, 2024, potentially impacting DS Smith’s stock market dynamics.
