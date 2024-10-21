News & Insights

JPMorgan Increases Stake in APA Group

October 21, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have become substantial holders in APA Group, acquiring a significant 6.88% voting power with over 89 million ordinary shares. This move is part of their strategic investment and securities management activities across various global branches. Investors in the financial markets are closely watching how this substantial holding might influence APA Group’s stock performance.

