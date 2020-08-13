JPMorgan hires Mann for Australian business

US Markets
JPMorgan has hired investment banker Duncan Mann to become the head of its financial sponsor coverage in Australia, according to a memorandum.

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has hired investment banker Duncan Mann to become the head of its financial sponsor coverage in Australia, according to a memorandum.

Mann will also serve as the co-head of industrials coverage and joins JPMorgan from rival Credit SuisseCSGN.S, the note said.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memorandum.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Mann spent ten years at Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE in Sydney and Hong Kong where he specialised in domestic and international private equity deals.

Mann will join JPMorgan in November, the note said.

