US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan hires former UK lawmaker Chuka Umunna to ESG role

Contributor
Iain Withers. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

JPMorgan has hired former senior British politician Chuka Umunna to head up its environmental, social and governance (ESG) work in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has hired former senior British politician Chuka Umunna to head up its environmental, social and governance (ESG) work in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The appointment was announced within the bank in a memo seen by Reuters and reported earlier by the Financial Times. A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

The hiring makes Umunna one of Britain's most senior Black bankers. He joins JPMorgan from PR company Edelman, where he co-led its ESG consultancy.

Umunna was a senior figure in the main opposition Labour party before leaving to help found the short-lived Change UK party. He later joined the Liberal Democrats.

Umunna follows a well-trodden path of former lawmakers taking top finance roles.

Last year former finance minister Sajid Javid took an advisory role at JPMorgan, while this month one of his predecessors George Osborne was named a partner at M&A firm Robey Warshaw.

(Reporting by Iain Withers. Editing by Mark Potter)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters