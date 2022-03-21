JPMorgan hires David Miree from Wells Fargo to lead diversity unit - memo

March 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has named Wells Fargo WFC.N senior executive David Miree as the global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Miree's appointment is among a slew of organizational changes at the major Wall Street bank. An industry veteran with three decades' experience, Miree served as the head of consumer and small business diverse customer segments at Wells Fargo.

He will succeed Brian Lamb, who is taking up a new role as the northeast segment head for middle market banking and specialized industries (MMBSI) at JPMorgan.

The MMBSI business at JPMorgan caters to mid-sized companies, municipalities and not-for-profit entities, helping them obtain financing and offering advisory services.

The Wall Street giant also said Thelma Ferguson, who was instrumental in expanding the MMBSI business over the past 12 years, will become the vice chairman of commercial banking.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

