JPMorgan has first right to buy 20% stake in China securities JV for $26 mln -filing

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N has first right to buy a 20% stake in its Chinese securities joint venture from one of its local partners for 177.7 million yuan ($26.02 million), a filing by the partner showed on Thursday.

The state-owned Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ is selling its stake in the joint venture, which made a net loss of 86.8 million yuan in 2019, according to its filing on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.

($1 = 6.8298 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

