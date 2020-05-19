US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan hands out $30 bln in loans to small businesses- memo

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co has given out more than $30 billion in loans to over 250,000 businesses as part of the United States' coronavirus aid program for small businesses, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a memo on Tuesday.

May 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has given out more than $30 billion in loans to over 250,000 businesses as part of the United States' coronavirus aid program for small businesses, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a memo on Tuesday.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, approved more than $45 billion in new credit for its clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April, Dimon said in a memo to stakeholders.

Dimon said the size of the average loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was $122,000 and half of the loans went to companies with fewer than five employees.

The U.S. Justice Department has sent grand jury subpoenas to big banks seeking records as part of a broader investigation into potential abuse of a $660 billion emergency loan program to help small businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Dimon, who has been CEO of JPMorgan for over a decade, also said the bank's strategy for returning more employees to work on-site hinges on using the latest data and information and prioritizes the health and safety of its employees.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular