US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan, Goldman order halt to software updates around U.S. election - The Information

Contributor
Kartik Mehindru Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will both halt software updates to the retail and investment banking systems their customers use to manage accounts around final day of the U.S. presidential election, The Information reported on Thursday.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N will both halt software updates to the retail and investment banking systems their customers use to manage accounts around final day of the U.S. presidential election, The Information reported on Thursday.

It is a preventive measure intended to minimize the risk of outages of their services during a period of potential market volatility surrounding the election, the report added.

JPMorgan's technology leadership team recently told the bank's technology staff that it will halt all software code changes for critical banking systems between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, according to the report.

(Reporting by Kartik Mehindru in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kartik.Mehindru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular