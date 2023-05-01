JPMorgan Gets First Republic: This 1 Indicator Says Don't Be Too Quick to Buy

The FDIC took over First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), and sold it to JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) in a deal that came together over the weekend, giving JPMorgan a lot of wealthy (and profitable) new banking relationships. Does the deal make it worth buying? Not so fast, says Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall. In this video, he breaks down the three things investors should know first, and explains why Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) might be more attractive right now.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of May 1, 2023. The video was published on May 1, 2023.

