JPMorgan forecasts NII to increase to about $84 bln after First Republic deal

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Monday forecast full-year net interest income, excluding markets outlook, will increase to about $84 billion due to its acquisition of First Republic's assets.

