JPMorgan forecasts NII to increase to about $84 bln after First Republic deal

Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

May 22, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Nupur Anand, Lananh Nguyen, Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Monday forecast full-year net interest income, excluding markets outlook, will increase to about $84 billion due to its acquisition of First Republic's assets.

