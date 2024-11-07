JPMorgan, Five Below downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today’s research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top 5 Upgrades:

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta ( SRPT to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $167, up from $152, following quarterly results. The firm says that with the stock down 24% since the full label was granted, the entry point is “starting to become much more attractive.”

( to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $167, up from $152, following quarterly results. The firm says that with the stock down 24% since the full label was granted, the entry point is “starting to become much more attractive.” Baird upgraded McKesson ( MCK to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $688, up from $531. The firm says McKesson cleared up several of its concerns and “removed a few major overhangs.”

( to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $688, up from $531. The firm says McKesson cleared up several of its concerns and “removed a few major overhangs.” Raymond James upgraded U.S. Cellular ( USM and Telephone and Data ( TDS to Outperform from Market Perform with price targets of $86 and $51, respectively. Following the results of the 2024 Presidential election, the firm sees “significant upside” in shares of U.S. Cellular and Telephone and Data given the ongoing strategic review and announced asset sales at the former.

( and Telephone and Data ( to Outperform from Market Perform with price targets of $86 and $51, respectively. Following the results of the 2024 Presidential election, the firm sees “significant upside” in shares of U.S. Cellular and Telephone and Data given the ongoing strategic review and announced asset sales at the former. Leerink upgraded Zymeworks ( ZYME to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $25, up from $10, following the advancement of the wholly owned pipeline into the clinical stage setting, and ahead of the November 29th PDUFA for out licensed zanidatimab.

( to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $25, up from $10, following the advancement of the wholly owned pipeline into the clinical stage setting, and ahead of the November 29th PDUFA for out licensed zanidatimab. Compass Point upgraded AvidXchange ( AVDX to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $8. Net transaction retention has likely bottomed in Q3, and the firm expects reversion towards the company’s historical run-rate of 105% as CEO confidence is likely to revert higher given certainty in the U.S. presidential race and accounts payable year-over-year growth cyclically reverting higher.

Top 5 Downgrades:

KeyBanc downgraded Five Below ( FIVE to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target following Donald Trump’s election win. The firm cites Five Below’s acute China import exposure. KeyBanc also downgraded Dollar Tree ( DLTR to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target on similar concerns.

( to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target following Donald Trump’s election win. The firm cites Five Below’s acute China import exposure. KeyBanc also downgraded ( to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target on similar concerns. Bernstein downgraded Ford ( F to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $11. The company’s Q3 earnings were a “mixed bag,” and the company will face “significant” pricing and free cash flow headwinds in the first half of 2025, the firm tells investors in a research note.

( to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $11. The company’s Q3 earnings were a “mixed bag,” and the company will face “significant” pricing and free cash flow headwinds in the first half of 2025, the firm tells investors in a research note. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot ( HUBS to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $640, up from $570. The firm is encouraged by the company’s “solid” Q3 execution, but says the shares have risen 33% in the last three months and now appear fairly valued.

( to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $640, up from $570. The firm is encouraged by the company’s “solid” Q3 execution, but says the shares have risen 33% in the last three months and now appear fairly valued. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs ( CROX to Hold from Buy with a price target of $110, down from $150. The firm says that while the stock’s valuation is attractive, it sees downside risk to 2025 estimates.

( to Hold from Buy with a price target of $110, down from $150. The firm says that while the stock’s valuation is attractive, it sees downside risk to 2025 estimates. Baird downgraded JPMorgan ( JPM to Underperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $200. The firm urges investors to take profits in JPMorgan shares here, saying current prices offer a poor risk/reward.

Top 5 Initiations:

UBS initiated coverage of Vulcan Materials ( VMC with a Buy rating and $349 price target. The firm sees Vulcan as a beneficiary of an improving non-residential construction market in the second half of 2025 and 2026, and believes the accompanying earnings uplift is underappreciated.

( with a Buy rating and $349 price target. The firm sees Vulcan as a beneficiary of an improving non-residential construction market in the second half of 2025 and 2026, and believes the accompanying earnings uplift is underappreciated. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Allegro MicroSystems ( ALGM with an Equal Weight rating and $21 price target. The firm says its neutral rating reflects its view that the automotive semiconductor market will enter a period of stagnation with slower content growth across electric vehicles and internal combustion engines, posing a headwind to Allegro’s revenue growth.

( with an Equal Weight rating and $21 price target. The firm says its neutral rating reflects its view that the automotive semiconductor market will enter a period of stagnation with slower content growth across electric vehicles and internal combustion engines, posing a headwind to Allegro’s revenue growth. Jefferies initiated coverage of Edison International ( EIX with a Buy rating and $93 price target. Edison is now positioned to grow faster than average and exceed its long-term outlook, addressing investor questions about the outlook given interest rate exposure, the firm tells investors in a research note.

( with a Buy rating and $93 price target. Edison is now positioned to grow faster than average and exceed its long-term outlook, addressing investor questions about the outlook given interest rate exposure, the firm tells investors in a research note. UBS initiated coverage of Martin Marietta ( MLM with a Buy rating and $730 price target. The firm thinks the stock does not fully reflect the earnings growth potential from a supportive construction market combined with Martin Marietta’s strategic framework

( with a Buy rating and $730 price target. The firm thinks the stock does not fully reflect the earnings growth potential from a supportive construction market combined with Martin Marietta’s strategic framework H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Vivani Medical ( VANI with a Buy rating and $3 price target. Vivani is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of miniaturized, subdermal implants based on its proprietary NanoPortal technology platform to enable long-term, near constant-rate delivery of a broad range of medicines to eliminate medication non-adherence, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.