US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan fined $850,000 for alleged swap reporting failures

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

JPMorgan Chase & Co will have to pay an $850,000 penalty to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for allegedly failing to report certain foreign currency swaps, the regulator said on Tuesday.

July 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will have to pay an $850,000 penalty to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for allegedly failing to report certain foreign currency swaps, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The commission found that the bank failed to report nearly 2.1 million short-dated foreign exchange swap transactions from September 2015 to February 2020.

The bank has said it disclosed all the previously unreported swap transactions that it was obligated to, according to the CFTC.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular