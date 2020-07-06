JPMorgan, FedEx, Oracle, Walgreens and Paycheck are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 6,2020 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes JPMorgan JPM, FedEx FDX, Oracle ORCL, Walgreens WBA and Paycheck PAYX.

What Will Push Stocks Higher?

We have seen some good economic data in recent days, with the June factory sector ISM and payroll numbers showing impressive momentum. This is helping the market sustain its rebound from the March lows, with the S&P 500 index now just modestly in the red this year and the Tech-heavy Nasdaq composite in record territory.

Some folks legitimately worry that the momentum may not be sustainable in the face of the ongoing infection surge in the South and Southwest of the country that has started to weigh on the economy’s reopening.

This line of thinking suggests a lot more tentativeness on the economic horizon relative to what we are seeing in readings that predate the latest upsurge in infections. The market’s rebound from the March 23 lows has been very impressive, but performance over the past month has been less so, likely reflecting the aforementioned worry.

The next catalyst for the market will most likely come from evidence that U.S. economy is able to resume something resembling normal operations even as the country deals with the rebound in infections.

There are other issues as well, particularly the future of the fiscal relief that played such a major role in helping households and businesses navigate this tough period. My sense is that the market expects an extension of a big part of the fiscal relief as we get close late-July sunset unemployment top-up. But this is far from certain, given the disincentivizing effect that measure is believed to be having on the reopening effort. Policy makers will be walking a fine line as they contemplate these and other thorny issues in a hyper-partisan backdrop of approaching elections.

Needless to say, the future of the CARES Act could very well become an issue for the market in the coming days, which is closely tied to the reopening issue as well.

On the reopening front, the Q2 earnings season that really gets going in the coming days will offer more clarity as it will allow us to judge management’s plans for the second half of the year and beyond. We will most likely not get a lot of specific details, but the market will nevertheless find it reassuring if management teams can offer viable plans for how they see operating in the prevailing environment.

The actual Q2 earnings numbers, which have come down significantly already, will likely not matter that much. Earnings estimates have largely been stable lately, after falling sharply in March and April as the pandemic took hold. Full-year 2020 earnings estimates dropped from a roughly +8% growth in early January to a decline of -24.4% today. Estimates haven’t dropped much since mid-May, but they will likely start going down further in the coming days, particularly as companies report Q2 results and discuss what they see on the ground in their respective spaces.

Growth is expected to resume next year, with full-year 2021 earnings for the S&P 500 index currently expected to be up +27.4% relative to 2020 estimates. But as strong as next year’s growth estimate is, total 2021 index earnings would still haven’t gotten back to pre-Covid levels.

In other words, S&P 500 earnings in 20201 are currently expected to be modestly below the 2019 level.

These numbers translate to an index ‘EPS’ of $154.75 in 2021 vs. $121.50 in 2020 and $160.80 in 2019.

Q2 Earnings Season Gets Underway

The Q2 reporting cycle will (unofficially) get underway with the JPMorgan report on July 14th. But from our perspective, the Q2 earnings season has gotten underway already, with results from 17 S&P 500 out at this stage. These 17 index members -- including FedEx and Oracle, among others -- reported results for their fiscal quarters ending in May, which we count as part of the official June-quarter tally.

Walgreens and Paycheck are the only index members on deck to report such May-quarter results this week. By the time JPMorgan reports its Q2 results on July 14th, we will have seen such results from almost two dozen S&P 500 members.

For the 17 index members that have reported already, total Q2 earnings or aggregate net income is down -43.2% on -6.2% lower revenues, with 76.5% beating EPS estimates and only 47.1% beating revenue estimates.

Fifteen of the 16 Zacks sectors are expected to have lower earnings relative to the year-earlier period, with 4 of the 16 sectors expected to lose money in Q2 (decline rates in excess of -100%). These four sectors are unsurprisingly Energy (Q2 earnings expected to decline -138.7%), Transportation (-154.5%), Autos (-231.6%) and Consumer Discretionary (-115%).

Finance and Technology, the two biggest earnings contributors to the S&P 500 index, are expected to show Q2 earnings declines of -39.5% and -13.4%. In fact, Tech’s -13.4% decline is the smallest earnings decline of the 15 sectors that will experience declines in Q2 (Utilities is the only sector that is expected to show a modest growth).

For an in-depth look at the overall earnings picture and expectations for the coming quarters, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic:In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.