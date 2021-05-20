JPMorgan expects Fitch to cut Colombia to junk in Q3 after S&P move

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Thursday it expected Fitch to downgrade Colombia's credit rating to junk before the year is out, following a similar move by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday.

Colombia has come into focus after President Ivan Duque was forced to withdraw a tax reform proposal seen as important for fiscal stability in early May amid staunch opposition from lawmakers and deadly street protests.

On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign currency rating on Colombia to BB-plus from BBB-minus, predicting that fiscal adjustment will be more protracted and gradual than previously expected.

"It is highly likely that Fitch will choose to join them once the fate of the fiscal package is clarified, probably in 3Q, becoming the second agency to rate Colombia sub-investment grade," JPMorgan's Katherine Marney wrote in a note to clients.

Ratings agency Fitch rates the South American country at the lowest investment grade rank, with a negative outlook, while for Moody's it is two notches above "junk."

In May, JPMorgan calculated that Colombia could suffer outflows of more than $11 billion from its fixed income markets upon losing its investment grade ratings.

This would include an outflow of $3.2 billion from hard-currency sovereign bonds, $3.5 billion in local sovereign treasury bonds as well as $4.7 billion of potential outflows from investment grade corporates.

Investment grade ratings from several agencies are a condition for inclusion of bonds in many key indexes while junk ratings preclude some investors from putting money to work in a country, with downgrades leading to forced selling especially among index tracking investors.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.